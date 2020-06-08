MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The main Brazilian media have announced an initiative to collect data on the coronavirus directly from the health secretariats of the states to give the data that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro denies after a controversial change in accounting criteria.

The Federal Public Ministry has opened an extrajudicial procedure to investigate the delays and omissions in the dissemination of data on the new coronavirus, which have allowed for a drastic reduction in the number of deaths and infections in official statistics.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro has reported a change in the “methodology” that has allowed the death toll to be reduced from more than 1,000 to 904 in 24 hours despite the clear upward trend in the country’s curve.

The change consists specifically in accounting for the deceased and contagions detected in the last 24 hours, not including the accumulated from previous cases. Bolsonaro explains in a note released on social networks by the Ministry of Health that the format used since the beginning of the epidemic does not offer a representation of the “moment of the country”.

In response, ‘Estadão’, G1, ‘O Globo’, ‘Extra’, ‘Folha’ and UOL will thus publish the numbers of deceased and infected. “The mission of journalism is to inform. Despite the natural dispute between the media, the current moment of the pandemic demands an effort so that Brazilians have the most correct number of infected and deceased,” said the general director of journalism of the Globo group. .

The editor in chief of ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, Sérgio Dávila, stressed that “in an organized society like Brazil, it is practically impossible to omit or distort fundamental data such as the impact of a pandemic.” “The press will not allow our readers to stay without knowing the extent of COVID-19,” he stressed.

The Director of Journalism of the Estadao Group, João Caminoto, has pointed out that “it is sad to have to fabricate this survey to replace an omission by the federal authorities.”