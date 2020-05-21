Brazil sold a record $ 21.5 billion in US Treasury bonds in March, when it faced a stampede of foreign investors from its markets and a consequent fall in the exchange rate, the latest Treasury data showed. from the USA.

Excluding China and Japan, the top ten Treasury holders have sold this amount in one month only 12 times in the past 20 years.

In percentage terms, the reduction in March of 7.5% in the stock of Treasuries held was also only equaled on 23 occasions by the main holders in the last decade.

US Treasury bills are considered to be the safest financial asset and one of the most liquid markets in the world. As a result, they represent a significant portion of countries’ foreign exchange reserves.

The sale of 21.5 billion dollars reduced the stock held by Brazil to 264.4 billion dollars. With that, the country fell one position in the global ranking and now occupies the fifth place, behind Japan, China, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Most of that amount is held by the Central Bank.

This Treasury sales volume offset a net outflow of 22.5 billion from the Brazilian stock and bond markets that month, also a record high, while the real lost 13.7% of its nominal value against the dollar – the biggest monthly drop since September 2011 and the strongest for the month since at least 2002.

This year, Brazil is on its way to its biggest economic contraction since the beginning of records in 1900. The drop in interest rates to a record low of 3%, a deep crisis caused by the coronavirus and a growing political uncertainty have led foreign investors to rush to leave the country.

To put in context the 7.5% reduction in Brazil in its Treasury positions, it is necessary to return to Belgium in 2015 – the last time that any of the ten largest US government bond holders had a comparable decline in a single month .

There have only been 23 months in the past decade when one of the top ten Treasury holders reduced their portfolio by 7.5% or more. All but three of these episodes occurred during the 2010-12 eurozone crisis.

Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that the sale of foreign exchange reserves is a tool the bank is willing to use again if market volatility and liquidity conditions make it necessary. This probably means selling US Treasury bills.

“Brazil has a lot of reserves, including as a percentage of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) the reserve has risen because (the exchange rate) has devalued more than what was sold,” said Campos Neto in a live on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the BC president said that the autarchy has ample space for the sale of international reserves and may increase its performance in the exchange if it considers it necessary.

Brazil’s foreign exchange reserves were $ 343 billion at the end of March, down $ 19 billion for the month. The amount fell further to $ 339 billion in April, the lowest figure since 2011 and even further from the record $ 388 billion in June last year.

Brad Setser, a senior member of the New York Council on Foreign Relations and an authority on global capital flows, said the pressure on currency and portfolio flows in Brazil is likely to persist, though not to the same degree.

In that case, selling US Treasury bonds to relieve some of that pressure remains a logical option.

“Brazil may choose to accommodate a change in portfolio flows outside the country and reduce reserves to allow foreigners to leave. The side effect is that Brazil will have a smaller reserve cushion going forward,” said Setser.

“Brazil chose a policy of low interest rates, so the traditional reason for keeping Brazilian securities in the portfolio has disappeared. The interest differential does not exist. The moment will come when foreigners will return, but we are not there yet,” he added.

