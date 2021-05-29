Brazil let 70M of vaccines escape and sealed its health fate

(Bloomberg) – In August last year, when Brazil appeared as one of the countries hardest hit by COVID, Pfizer Inc. offered the Health Ministry to reserve up to 70 million doses of the vaccine it was developing. But he got no response, so he reiterated the offer, and then a third time.

The president of the company for Latin America, Carlos Murillo, told Congress that, the following month, Pfizer’s global director had sent the offer in writing to President Jair Bolsonaro, with copies to the vice president, the chief of staff, the ministers of Health and Economy and the ambassador to the United States.

He never received a reply.

The severity of the covid in Brazil, with 16 million cases and 450,000 fatalities, has often been attributed to Bolsonaro, who is still lost in crowds without having been vaccinated and without a mask. However, a congressional investigation is making it clear that their negligence has been accompanied by incompetence in key processes at almost all levels of government: negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, relations with other countries and management of supply chains.

“We could be vaccinating 2 million people a day,” said Carla Domingues, who led Brazil’s national immunization program for most of the last decade. “If Brazil had signed agreements last year, we could have been in a privileged position, like the US or the UK.”

In contrast, while some parts of the world are leaving the pandemic behind, in Brazil 2,000 people still die a day. Although vaccines are being administered, vital local production is cut off every few weeks as ingredients run out. Now that winter is approaching in the southern hemisphere and that there is less and less social distancing, health authorities fear a third wave.

The Congressional hearings are exposing a number of flaws, beginning with Pfizer’s efforts. It took another three offers and six more months for Brazil to close an agreement. Vaccines only started pouring in in late April, and they expect to receive larger batches after July.

Negotiations with Pfizer were far from the only vaccination misstep: air shipments of vaccines were delayed; Misplaced reinforcements remained in a warehouse while cities stopped vaccinations after using everything that was available as the first doses; and a top Bolsonaro adviser was secretly vaccinated.

The government notes that it has administered tens of millions of vaccines, which places it among the countries with the most vaccines delivered globally. But that covers only 10% of its 212 million inhabitants with both doses, compared to 36% in the United Kingdom, the next country in the ranking.

In the congressional hearings, the testimony of the former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello has only increased the feeling of bewilderment. He denied having neglected negotiations with Pfizer and said that he “always” tried to buy vaccines, but that the regulations prevented him from doing so.

He also denied that Bolsonaro ordered him to stop buying Chinese CoronaVac vaccines in October, saying he never received a formal order to do so. At the time, Bolsonaro wrote on social media, “The Brazilian people WILL NOT BE ANYONE’S GUINEA BUNNY,” adding that he would not buy the vaccine. Pazuello, an Army general, responded days later saying “one commands, the other obeys.”

Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, which produces the vaccine locally, told a different story. While testifying at hearings on Thursday, Covas said his initial offer – 60 million doses, filed in July – also received no response. The talks advanced after meetings in August and an agreement was ready to be signed in October, until Bolsonaro intervened and suspended any agreement.

The CoronaVac vaccine has been a source of political division due to its origins, but as options dwindled, the government was forced to buy it. By then, it was already January. The damage to the proposed schedule had already been done, and a new, more aggressive variant was emerging in the country.

Both Butantan and Fiocruz, which partnered with AstraZeneca Plc, have faced delays in sourcing active ingredients and ready-to-use doses. The virus has been blamed for resurgence in India, bureaucracy at home and abroad, and diplomatic nonsense, such as when Bolsonaro suggested weeks ago that the Chinese had created the virus as “biological weaponry.” The ministry has repeatedly cut forecasts of how many vaccines will be available and forced Fiocruz and Butantan to halt production.

“The initial estimates were made without much technical information,” said Mauricio Zuma, who heads the Fiocruz unit responsible for vaccine research and production. “The reality turned out a little different than what we had planned.”

“Brazil could have led the world in vaccinations,” said Covas, from the Butantan Institute. “The government just didn’t understand the importance.”

