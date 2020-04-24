Brazil is one of the countries that least tests for covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to an international comparison made by BBC News Brasil using official data compiled by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Until April 20, according to the Ministry of Health, 132,467 specific tests were carried out for covid-19. Another 56,613 are under analysis.

The figures do not include tests carried out in hospitals and private clinics, only in the public health system.

“The Ministry of Health informs that, according to data from the Environmental Laboratory Manager (GAL), until April 20, 189,080 exams of the viral panel (various respiratory viruses) were carried out at the Central Public Health Laboratories (LACEN) in the country. Of these, 132,467 were specific to covid-19 and another 56,613 are under analysis, “the agency said in a statement to BBC News Brasil.

According to the folder, tests “under analysis” are tests that “are being processed in the laboratories and have not yet been completed”.

This means that, currently, the proportion of tests per 1,000 inhabitants in Brazil, considering a population of 210 million people, is 0.63 (or 63 per 100,000 inhabitants).

This rate is lower than that of many countries in the world, including Latin America, such as Cuba (2.65), Chile (6.43), Paraguay (0.83), Peru (4.44), Argentina (0.76) ) and Ecuador (1.15).

It is also much lower than that of developed nations, such as Germany (25.11) and Italy (23.64), and the United States (12.08), the new epicenter of the pandemic, according to the Our World In Data platform , from the University of Oxford, UK, which compiles official data from more than 70 countries and territories. At the time of publication of this report, Brazil had not yet been listed because the Brazilian Ministry of Health “does not release regular updates on tests,” one of those responsible for collecting the data told BBC News Brasil.

But if it were included in the ranking, Brazil would be in 60th position among 75 countries that tested for covid-19 until April 20, ahead only of Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, Morocco, Bolivia, India, Senegal, Mexico, Uganda, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Nigeria, respectively.

Leading the ranking is Iceland (127.58), Luxembourg, Bahrain, Estonia and Israel.

According to Our World In Data, “no country knows the true number of cases of people infected with covid-19. All we know is the infection status of those who have been tested”.

“The total number of people who tested positive – the number of confirmed cases – is not the number of people who were infected. The actual number of people infected with covid-19 is much higher.”

According to the platform, more tests mean “more reliable data on confirmed cases, for two reasons”.

“First, a greater number of tests gives us a larger ‘sample’ of people from whom we know the status of infection. If everyone were tested, we would know the actual number of people who are infected.”

“Second, it may be that countries with high testing capacity do not need to ration tests so much. Where testing capacity is low, tests may be reserved (rationed) for high-risk groups. This rationing is one reason for which the people tested are not representative of the general population. “

“As such, where testing coverage is greatest, the sample of people tested can provide a less biased idea of ​​the true prevalence of the virus.”

In addition to determining the true extent of contagion, experts add that, with this information, governments can formulate more appropriate public policies, isolating patients or more vulnerable groups, in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

In practice, they say, health officials would know when to implement or relax measures of social isolation, for example.

“Without knowing the real dimension of the epidemic, a government can act late or take drastic measures without being necessary,” explained virologist Anderson Brito, from the epidemiology department at the School of Public Health at Yale University, in the United States, in an interview BBC News Brasil.

Brazil

In Brazil, there was an explosion of hospitalizations for severe respiratory failure (SARS). From March 15 to 21, there were more than 8 thousand hospitalizations, against about 1 thousand in the same period last year. Of these, only 780 tested positive for covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In collective interviews, the agency admitted the lack of tests. One of the problems is the lack of inputs for the production of the tests, since there is a worldwide race of countries for these substances.

In other words, there is a problem of low supply and high demand.

Despite this, the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, said that there is no possibility of mass testing of the population for the new coronavirus.

“There is no magic formula, there is no mass test. What you have to do is use the tests to map the population in a way that your sample reflects the whole. Having the data, interpreting the data and taking initiatives from that is the that will make all the difference, “he said at his first press conference at the helm of the agency.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked countries to carry out mass tests on their populations to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the agency’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that testing any suspected case of covid-19 would be essential to identify and isolate as many infected people as possible and to know who may have contacted them so that they can be broken. the transmission chain.

One of the best examples of this came from South Korea. The country did not come to quarantine, like other places in the world, but tested millions of people, which, along with other measures, drastically reduced the number of new cases and deaths.

Ranking of countries by total tests for covid-19 until April 20

