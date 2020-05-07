President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 7, to supporters, that Brazil “is not yet in crisis” because of the emergency aid of R $ 600 granted by the government. The president also said that the country already has about 10 million formal unemployed, but did not mention the origin of the estimate.

“Brazil is not in crisis yet because of the R $ 600,” he said to people on the way out of the Palácio da Alvorada. And he added: “I am already seeing an article in the press, in that press there, saying about unemployment. They will say that I am responsible for unemployment”.

Previously, a supporter called for an end to restrictive measures adopted by governors, citing “endorsement” by the Supreme Federal Court (STF). “You said ‘endorsement by the STF’. It is true. But I cannot go over the Supreme Court. Including, increasing the protective measures. People, it is already in the 10 million formal unemployed in Brazil,” he declared.

On April 15, the STF decided that states and municipalities had the autonomy to carry out the necessary measures to contain the advance of the new coronavirus, such as determining social distance.

The president was also charged by another supporter who asked when he intended to present evidence of possible fraud in the 2018 elections. “When are you going to present evidence of electoral fraud?” Asked the woman.

“Are you a journalist?” Asked Bolsonaro in response. In March, during a trip to the United States, Bolsonaro claimed to have evidence in hand that he would have been elected in the first round in 2018.

On Monday (4), Judge José Vidal Silva Neto, of the 4th Federal Court of Ceará, determined that the president must speak within five days in the public civil action that demands the presentation of the alleged evidence of fraud in the elections. The order was accepted in the process presented by federal deputy Célio Studart (PV-CE).

