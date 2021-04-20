Brazil is negotiating the purchase of 100 million more doses of vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech

BRASILIA, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Brazil is in talks to buy another 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc., Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Tuesday as the country struggles to get more injections after a slow start to your immunization program.

“The negotiation started about 20 days ago and the government is looking to speed up the process,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brazil is one of the current epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by a new variant of the highly communicable virus, a slow and uneven deployment of vaccines, and disparate restrictions to help slow the spread of the pathogen.

Brazil registered 69,381 new cases of coronavirus and 3,321 new deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country to 378,003, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. The total of confirmed cases reaches 14.04 million.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized for failing to guarantee the supply of vaccines quickly enough.

If the deal is signed, the new order for 100 million doses would begin to be delivered by the end of the year, in order to secure supply for next year’s immunization campaign, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Brazil had already closed a deal for 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine produced with its German partner BioNTech SE. The first delivery of that order should arrive next week.

Between April and June, a total of 15.5 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech are expected to arrive, according to the Ministry of Health.

Separately, Pfizer said on Tuesday that Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa had authorized the storage of the vaccine at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks, which will facilitate logistics in the huge tropical country. .

Pfizer’s vaccine has a shelf life of six months when stored at -75 degrees, which represents a logistical challenge in Brazil, as it requires specialized freezers.

In comparison, the vaccines already used in Brazil against COVID-19 – CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech and the vaccine from AstraZeneca – can be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees.

(Report by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)