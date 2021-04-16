Brazil is heading for “unimaginable loss of life” by covid-19

Study warns Brazil for its handling of the pandemic 1:30

(CNN) – Brazil has one of the highest daily numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world, and the country may face even worse times due to a combination of political chaos and inaction, a team of public health experts said Wednesday. .

“In Brazil, the federal response has been a dangerous combination of inaction and malpractice, including promoting chloroquine as a treatment despite a lack of evidence,” the team wrote in their report, published in the journal Science.

The report was led by Marcia Castro, from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, and experts from the University of São Paulo and elsewhere.

«The political chaos in Rio de Janeiro compromised a quick and effective response. The leaders were immersed in accusations of corruption, the governor was dismissed and faced impeachment, and the Secretary of Health was changed three times between May and September, one of which was arrested, “they added.

Brazil is the second country in terms of deaths from covid-19, with 361,884 fatalities and almost 13.7 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Inequality and mismanagement of covid-19 in Brazil

The researchers argue that a “swift and equitable” response from the federal government could have helped contain the outbreak and protect the most vulnerable, but leaders have failed, and continue to fail, in this regard.

In the city of Manaus, a peak in serious cases caused hospital systems to collapse, with oxygen shortages for patients.

“If immediate measures are not taken, this could be a preview of what is about to happen in other locations in Brazil,” the team warned. Unless the government takes immediate action, carries out epidemiological and genomic surveillance measures, and strengthens vaccination, the spread of the variants is likely to cause “an unimaginable loss of life.”