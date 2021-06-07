Brazil is going for a record in Qualifying if it beats Paraguay: it would surpass Bielsa’s Argentina | Data | Qatar World Cup

The Brazilian team has had a spectacular start in the South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022. Under Tite’s hand, the ‘verdeamarela’ won their first five games and leads the qualifiers with a wide advantage. And this Tuesday, against Paraguay in Asunción, for the eighth day, he is looking for a record to get closer to the World Cup.

The ‘scratch’ beat Bolivia (5-0), Peru (4-2), Venezuela (1-0), Uruguay (2-0) and Ecuador (2-0). Thus, it reached five consecutive wins in the best start in its history in this knockout format, all against all.

In this way, they equaled the Argentina of Marcelo Bielsa, who was forceful in the qualifiers for Korea-Japan 2002. The Albiceleste started in 2000 with triumphs over Chile (4-1), Venezuela (4-0), Bolivia (1- 0), Colombia (3-1) and Ecuador (2-0). Five victories that were cut precisely by Brazil, who won 3-1 at the Morumbí stadium in Sao Paulo.

Thus, if Brazil beats Paraguay this Tuesday, June 8 (7:30 pm from Colombia), Tite and his team will enter the history of the Qualifiers with six wins in a row in the best start of a team in the South American qualifiers.