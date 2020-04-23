Brazil produced a record volume of ethanol of 35.6 billion liters in the 2019/20 season, registering an increase of 7.5% compared to 2018/19, the National Supply Company (Conab) reported on Thursday, in survey for the harvest ended in March.

Sugar production amounted to 29.8 million tons, an increase of 2.6% in relation to that produced in the 2018/19 harvest, amid an increase in sugarcane crushing.

The country harvested 643 million tons of sugarcane, an increase of 3.6% in relation to 2018/19, while the harvested area was 8.4 million hectares, with a reduction of 1.7%.

“This was because suppliers who had their contracts terminated migrated to other crops, in addition to areas not conducive to mechanized harvesting,” said Conab.

In the midst of a drop in the planted area, Conab pointed out that the climatic conditions observed in the main producing regions favored the production of cane, increasing the average yield.

The Conab report showed production of 34 billion liters of sugarcane ethanol, an increase of 5.1% over the previous harvest.

The total production of corn-based ethanol has more than doubled in the harvest, to 1.6 billion liters, since new units for the production of biofuel from cereal come into operation.

Regarding sugar production, Conab stated that, while the North / Northeast regions destined a greater amount of sucrose for the production of sweetener, the central-south region increased production thanks to the greater harvest of sugarcane.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

