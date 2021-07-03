Brazil includes Richarlison in the soccer team that goes to Tokyo

07/03/2021 at 05:19 CEST

The technician of the brazilian olympic soccer team, André Jardine, completed this Friday the List of called for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in which he included the striker at the last minute Richarlison, of the English Everton. Among those who had already been called up, the 38-year-old veteran winger Dani Alves stands out, of whom Jardine has highlighted his enormous experience, which he considers important to guide the young people who make up the team.

Richarlison, who this Friday ranked as starter in the senior team In his match against Chile corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa América, he was called in place of Pedro, a forward for Flamengo, to whom the Rio de Janeiro club refused to yield for the Tokyo Olympics.

In Japan, Brazil will try to reissue the gold medal it won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the first ever won by the country’s award-winning soccer player. Brazil will debut in Tokyo on July 22 in Yokohama against Germany, precisely the rival they beat in the final of Rio de Janeiro 2016. Paired in Group D, then they will face Ivory Coast on July 25 in Yokohama and Arabia Saudi on July 28 in Saitama.

With the inclusion of Richarlison, the roster for the Tokyo Olympics is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Brenno (Guild), Santos (Athletico Paranaense) and Lucao (Vasco da Gama).Defenses: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro) and Abner (Athletico Paranaense), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal-ING), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla-ESP) and Bruno Fuchs (CSKA-RUS).Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon-FRA), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Claudinho (Bragantino), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa-ING), Douglas Augusto (Paok-GRE) and Reinier (Borussia Dortmund-ALE).Forwards: Antony (Ajax-HOL), Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin-ALE), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen-ALE), Martinelli (Arsenal-ING) and Richarlison (Everton-ING).