Brazil, in the group of Germany for Tokyo 2020

04/21/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The Olympic Games They are approaching and the composition of the group stage in the football category is already known. Germany will live an intense duel for the first place against Brazil in Group C, while France will not be able to fall asleep before Japan Y Mexico in Group A.

The French are a priori favorites in their group, also made up of Japan, Mexico and South Africa. They qualified by reaching the semifinals of the European Under-21 of 2019, at that time with players like Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille), Moussa Dembélé (Athletic), Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin) or Houssem Aouar (Olympique Lyon). In front you will have the selections of Mexico Y Japan, who will compete for second place with a slight favoritism for the Americans. Players like Edson Alvarez (Ajax) or Diego Lainez (Betis) will compete against the Japanese, with Takefusa kubo (Getafe) as the main star. Finally, South Africa will fight as cinderella of the group to give the surprise.

Group B, formed by Romania, South Korea, Honduras Y New Zealand. The Europeans are the favorites to take the first place, as they showed their talent reaching the semifinals in the European Under-21 under the command of Mirel R & abbreve; doi, now technician of the absolute. The Ianis Hagi (Rangers), Ionuț Radu (Inter), Dennis Man or Valentin Mih & abbreve; il & abbreve; (Parma) will lead the group with South Korea as the main opponent and champion of the Asian Under-23 Championship. Meanwhile, Honduras and New Zealand could surprise in a completely open group.

In Group C, Spain Y Argentina, champions of the European Under-21 and the South American Pre-Olympic respectively, are clearly the favorites to go through the group against the national teams. Egypt Y Australia.

Without a doubt, the highest level matchup will take place in Group D, when they meet each other. Brazil Y Germany. The “canarinha” could summon players of the level of Richarlison (Everton), Renan lodi (Athletic) Rodrygo Goes or Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid), while the Germans would not be left behind with footballers like Kai havertz (Chelsea), Florian wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) or Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach). In addition, the teams will fight in the group Ivory Coast Y Saudi ArabiaAlthough, given the level of their rivals, they will not have it easy at all.