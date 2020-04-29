Sergio Moro’s resignation and accusations, as well as analyzes of the future of the Jair Bolsonaro government, were featured in German newspapers last week. Sudedeutsche Zeitung – Minister Sergio Moro resigns surprisingly, 04/24

When he resigned, Moro made a series of accusations against Bolsonaro

Sergio Moro was considered one of the stars of the Bolsonaro government. Prior to the post of minister, he gained national popularity as a judge. In the so-called Operation Lava Jato, he exposed a huge network of corruption that reached even the highest political and economic circles in Brazil. Moro was considered an incorruptible judge, who was putting an end to a bribery culture deeply rooted in Brazilian society. This made him extremely popular with the population; hundreds of politicians and businessmen, some of whom are high ranking, were accused, among them Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Observers see Moro’s departure as yet another sign of a progressive erosion of Bolsonaro’s government. There are more and more frequent declared fights between moderate forces and radicals in the government, to which Bolsonaro himself belongs. In order to maintain power, the president is betting more and more on the military and on Walter Souza Braga Netto, a general who is head of the Civil House and who assumes an increasing role in public opinion.

Moro, in turn, assess the observers, will continue to work on his political career. The assumption is that he may be a strong candidate for the moderate right in the 2022 presidential election.

Süddeutsche Zeitung – Bolsonaro, the scorner of democracy, 04/28

No, there is no need for proof that Jair Bolsonaro is a despiser of democracy. He made racist, misogynistic and homophobic statements even before he was president. In addition, he is an ardent fan of the military dictatorship, which the largest country in South America has not yet debated, clarified and overcome. Even so, Brazilians elected him, a year and a half ago, to the highest office of the State because they were fed up with corruption and mismanagement of left and right predecessors. Today, in many ways, you can see how devastating it was.

Nothing in Brazil has gotten better under Bolsonaro, except for the drop in crime rates. But this is due to an enormous degree of police violence. Bolsonaro’s remaining balance sheet is a disaster.

Tagesschau.de – Crisis after the resignation of the “super administration”, 04/24

He was considered one of the two “super administrators” of the Bolsonaro government: the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, forwarded his resignation and complained about a serious political meddling in the work of the Federal Police.

In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, Brazil slips into a government crisis. After the Minister of Health, it is the turn of the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, to leave. This has the effect of a bomb for Brazil, as Moro was one of the two “super administrators” of President Jair Bolsonaro. And he did not hide the reasons: Bolsonaro tried, by all means, to influence the investigations of the Federal Police. Above all, he tried to put someone he trusted in the head of the investigators: that is, he wanted to have his own trapper in charge of the PF.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – How long will Bolsonaro be able to hold on ?, 04/28

Brazilians are paying a heavy price for their shifting president. But as long as evangelicals and the military remain quiet, Bolsonaro has nothing to fear.

In no other country in South America does the population pay such a high price for the government’s inability to react appropriately to the covid-19 pandemic than in Brazil. But the damage done by President Jair Bolsonaro with his strategy of ridiculing the disease goes far beyond the exorbitant numbers of infections and deaths.

But the loss of image caused by the departure of two important ministers and the replacement of the head of the Federal Police by a person of confidence is still not so threatening that Bolsonaro has to fear for his position.

Evangelicals and the military, the real pillars of Bolsonaro’s power, remain quiet. Until when?

