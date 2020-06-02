The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday (2) that Brazil accounted for another 1,262 deaths from the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was May 21, with 1,188 victims in one day.

Mural by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra on the new coronavirus

Photo: . / Ansa – Brazil

With the amount, the country reaches 31,199 deaths due to Covid-19, occupying the fourth place in the world ranking with more deaths, behind Italy (33,530), the United Kingdom (39,451) and the United States (106,046), according to survey by Johns Hopkins University.

The Brazilian government also informed that there are 555,383 people diagnosed with the new coronavirus, with an increase of 28,936 cases in 24 hours. Taking only diagnoses into account, Brazil is second only to the United States, which has more than 1.8 million cases.

Altogether, 300,546 patients are undergoing medical follow-up, equivalent to 54.1%, while 223,638 are recovered (40.3%).

The number of deaths, however, does not necessarily mean that all people lost their lives between yesterday and today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has updated the figures late. In this way, 367 deaths were added that were recorded in the last three days. In addition, according to the folder, another 4,312 deaths are under investigation.

São Paulo remains the epicenter of the disease, with more cases and deaths. In total there are 118 thousand confirmations and at least 7.9 thousand deaths. Today, the state broke a record of new cases and deaths from Covid-19 in just one day, with 327 deaths and 6,999 cases.

Rio de Janeiro, in turn, appears next, with 56,000 infected and 5,600 deaths.

See too:

Coronavirus: Bolsonaro’s image in the international press