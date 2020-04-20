Brazil reached 40,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, almost 2,000 more than the previous day, and the total number of deaths reached 2,575 deaths, 113 more than on Sunday.

Initially, the Ministry of Health released a record number of deaths, by erroneously recording deaths in São Paulo, from 1,037 to 1,307.

The lethality of the disease in the country was stable, in 6.3% of confirmed cases.

São Paulo continues to record most cases in the country, reaching 14,580 confirmed. The state also has the highest number of deaths caused by the disease, with 1,037.

Rio de Janeiro remains the second state with the most cases, with 4,899 confirmed and 422 deaths, while Pernambuco is the third state with the highest number of deaths, 234, and the fourth in the number of cases. Ceará has the third largest number of cases, with 3,482 and 198 deaths.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health only released the data digitally. In the traditional interview at the Planalto Palace, neither the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, nor the Ministry’s technicians participated – there is still no definition of who will occupy the main positions of the portfolio.

The government preferred to concentrate the interview on the citizenship ministers, Onyx Lorenzoni, and on the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, to deal with the payment of emergency aid to the poorest population. Coordinator of the group to fight the epidemic, the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, also did not participate.

