Brazil has Neymar for the Olympic Games

04/22/2021

On at 23:19 CEST

The Brazilian coach for the Tokyo Olympics, André Jardim, has confirmed that he wants to summon Neymar for this summer’s appointment in the Japanese country, where in the group stage, they will face Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. The PSG striker, architect of the gold obtained by the ‘Canarinha’ in Rio, which, in turn, was the only trophy they still needed to achieve, could once again lead the group.

They want to revalidate the title and for this, the ‘Seleçao’ wants to have one of the best players in the world: “Without a doubt, Neymar is part of my plans, since we started from the beginning of forming, for Tokyo, a team as strong as possible “.

Jardim is clear about it, the possibilities increase with him in the group: “Neymar is the main player of the national team, the best Brazilian footballer, and he can break the balance of any match. He is at the top of his career and would be a reinforcement of enormous quality, although I understand that it is a complex situation, in the hands of the Brazilian Confederation, PSG and the player himself “.

All the teams will try to be able to count on top-level footballers to try to beat the Brazilian team. Aiming for gold, France, for example, has tempted Neymar’s attacking partner at PSG, Kylian Mbappé. This was stated by Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation: “I would love for him to go to the Olympics, he is a player who makes a lot of progress, which is serious… I would also love for him to continue at PSG, because he is the idol of young people today. “It would be nice to see them face off on a date like this.

A high-level goalkeeper

The coach also reported that they will surely have one of the four goalkeepers who usually go with the ‘verdeamarela’: “The national team has four, Alisson, Santos, Ederson and Weverton. One of them will be with us. “