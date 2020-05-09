The country recorded more than 751 victims in the last 24 hours and is approaching the 10,000 mark. Number of cases rises to 145,328. For the third time in the same week, Brazil broke its record for the record of deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours. This Friday (05/08), the country recorded 754 more deaths, bringing the total to 9,897, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 600 deaths.

In the last seven days, 3,136 deaths were recorded. It is a higher number than the number of deaths registered in the period from March 17 (date of registration of the first death by covid-19 in Brazil) to April 22, in which 36 days passed.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease also jumped from 135,106 to 145,328, with 10,222 new records in the last 24 hours. It is also the fourth day in a row that the country registers about 10,000 new cases per day.

Still according to the ministry, 59,297 people have already recovered.

São Paulo remains as the state most affected by covid-19, with 3,416 deaths and 41,830 confirmed cases. Rio de Janeiro is next, with 1,503 deaths and 15,741 cases. Ceará appears in third place, with 966 deaths and 14,956 cases.

The sharp increase in deaths in the last few days has led the country to overtake Belgium this week in number of deaths and to occupy the sixth position among the countries with the most deaths by covid-19, behind only the USA, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France.

The total number of cases recorded in the past few days has also led the country to overtake Turkey in number of tests with positive results. The country now ranks eighth among the countries with the most officially identified cases.

The Ministry of Health of Brazil stressed that the number of deaths registered in the last 24 did not necessarily occur in that period. These are deaths from coronaviruses that were identified between Thursday and Friday and may have occurred in previous days or even weeks. This, however, has been the pattern since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil. And even so, the country has recorded an increasing number of deaths, with another six hundred in the past four days.

Experts also warn that the number of people infected is far greater than that recorded in official statistics. A study released this week by Brazilian researchers points out that, on May 4, the country probably already had 1.6 million contaminants. The country has been suffering from underreporting and is struggling to do more tests.

Until Tuesday, Brazil had performed only 1,597 tests per million inhabitants. The United States, for example, conducted 22,591 tests per million people, according to data company Statista.

Exactly a month ago, the country officially registered 800 deaths by covid-19 and 15,927 cases, according to the Ministry of Health. The country’s first death was registered on March 17.

