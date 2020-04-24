The Ministry of Health announced on Friday (24) that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in Brazil has passed 50 thousand. In all, the country registered 3,503 new diagnoses in the last 24 hours, totaling 52,995.

Mass funeral of COvid-19 victims in Manaus

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The number of daily contagions is greater than that recorded in Italy today, when, in absolute terms, the European country grew by 3,021 cases in one day.

According to the new balance sheet, from yesterday to today, another 357 new deaths were also recorded in Brazil, an increase of 10.8%. This is the second highest number of victims in a day since the pandemic began. The record was registered on Thursday (23), with 407 deaths.

The data on the deaths, however, does not necessarily mean that people have died in the last 24 hours, as the government has added the deaths that occurred a few days ago to the balance sheet.

The victims were registered in the following states: Acre (11); Alagoas (27), Amapá (18); Amazonas (255); Bahia (64); Ceará (284); Federal District (26); Espírito Santo (42); Goiás (24); Maranhão (88); Mato Grosso (8); Mato Grosso do Sul (7); Minas Gerais (54); Pará (75); Paraná (64); Paraíba (44); Pernambuco (352); Piauí (16); Rio Grande do Norte (38); Rio Grande do Sul (31); Rio de Janeiro (570); Rondônia (5); Roraima (3); Santa Catarina (42); São Paulo (1,512); Sergipe (8); Tocantins (2).

In Thursday’s figures, the Ministry reported that, in all, 26,573 people are cured of the covid-19, while 19,606 are undergoing medical monitoring.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira