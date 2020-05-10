With the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic, Brazil overtook Italy, one of the most affected countries in the world, in an absolute number of cases “under monitoring”.

Mural by street artist Eduardo Kobra in Itu, interior of São Paulo

Photo: ANSA / Ansa

This data brings together people who have already had Sars-CoV-2 infection confirmed, but who have not died or healed, that is, they are still contaminated. According to the balance of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday, 9, Brazil has 83,627 cases of the new coronavirus being monitored.

Italy, according to data from this Sunday, 10, of Civil Defense, has 83,324 contagions still active. On April 27, when that number began to drop uninterruptedly, the European country had 105,813 cases under follow-up, while Brazil had 30,816.

This data shows the opposite moments experienced by the two nations in the fight against the pandemic. Italy has been registering a downward trend in the daily number of deaths and, even so, has fewer and fewer active cases.

The result of this is that fewer people need medical care at the same time, including in intensive care units, reducing pressure on the health system.

Brazil, on the other hand, sees the number of cases being monitored growing in the thousands daily, even with an average of 554 deaths confirmed every 24 hours in the last week – Italy had an average of 241 deaths per day in the same period.

Relative numbers

On the other hand, when analyzing the numbers in terms of population size, Brazil’s data is still far from that of Italy.

The European country has 219,070 cases of the new coronavirus, which represents 3,629 for every 1 million inhabitants, according to population data from the National Statistics Institute (Istat). Brazil, in turn, has 155,939, of which 737/1 million inhabitants, according to the updated population projection made by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

Considering only the cases being monitored, the rate in Brazil is 395/1 million inhabitants, against 1,380 / 1 million inhabitants in Italy.

See too:

‘It’s not a little cold’: what the coronavirus cured say