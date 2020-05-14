BRASILIA – Brazil has approximately 200 thousand health professionals with suspicion of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, about 30,000 had a confirmed diagnosis for the new coronavirus. Another 115,000 are still waiting for exams to be completed and 54,000 have tested negative for the disease. The data were released on Thursday, 14, by the Ministry of Health.

Of the total number of cases, nursing technicians or assistants represent the most affected category (34.2%), followed by nurses (16.9%), doctors (13.3%) and receptionists (4.3%).

During a press conference on Thursday evening, 14, the deputy secretary of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, said that the figures are of concern to the government due to the removal of professionals, a measure that directly impacts the work to combat the disease. According to him, “it is important to have not only the equipment, but the professionals”.

“The work that has been done by health professionals in coping with covid-19 has caused us a great deal of concern due to the number of sick leave. Regardless of the confirmed cases or not, every health professional who shows symptoms he needs to be removed in that period to prevent himself in-hospital transmission, “said Macário.

In the conversation with journalists, the secretary took the opportunity to “greet” health professionals for daily dealing with the pandemic. He also pointed out that every professional who has flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, must be preventively removed and should be tested to identify whether they have coronavirus or not.

