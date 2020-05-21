Brazil has 3,488 municipalities with confirmed cases of patients with covid-19, which represents 62.6% of the total cities in the country, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on Thursday in a document referring to the epidemiological situation.

The data indicates an acceleration in the process of interiorization of the new coronavirus, with an increase of 490 new cities infected with the disease in relation to the last data of the subject, released on May 14th.

In a press conference at the Planalto Palace, the director of the Department of Health Analysis and Surveillance of Noncommunicable Diseases of the ministry, Eduardo Macário, said that almost 80% of the municipalities in the North of the country have infected with covid-19.

“The region is of concern to us,” he said, noting that the moment of “greater pressure” is now in relation to the number of cases due to the disease. The latest data realizes 291,579 infected.

Macário said that the North and Northeast regions are currently experiencing the season of respiratory diseases in the country.

The deputy director of the Department of Strategic Articulation of Health Surveillance of the portfolio, Grace Madeline, said that Brazil already counts 585,307 tests for covid-19 performed or under analysis by official laboratories.

According to the director, there are currently an average of 7 thousand tests of the disease analyzed per day. She said 75% of tests for covid-19 are being carried out within five days and stressed that figures reflect an increase in the country’s laboratory capacity.

Grace said the portfolio does not have the full results of covid tests performed in 5,500 laboratories across the country. But he said the ministry is working to unify this data from the private sector.

