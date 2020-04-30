BRASILIA – Brazil ends the month of April with a total of 5,901 deaths and 85,380 people infected by the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 435 deaths and 7,218 new cases of covid-19 contamination, reported the Ministry of Health.

Rescuers are seen wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on the arrival of a patient with covid-19 at Leonardo Da Vinci Hospital, in Bairro Aldeota, in Fortaleza

Photo: MATEUS DANTAS / ZIMEL PRESS / Estadão Content

The number of 7,218 cases registered in just one day is a record so far, which shows the expansion of the disease and the increase in the number of tests across the country.

Epicenter of the disease in the country, São Paulo has 2,375 deaths from the new coronavirus, 128 registered in the last 24 hours, an increase of 6% in relation to Wednesday’s balance sheet. The total number of confirmed cases is 28,698, an increase of 10%.

Rio de Janeiro, the second state with the highest number of infections and deaths, records 854 deaths and 9,453 infections, followed by Pernambuco (565 deaths and 6,876 cases), Ceará (482 deaths and 7,606 cases) and Amazonas (425 deaths and 5,254 cases) .

According to a forecast by Imperial College London released yesterday, which assessed the trend of the epidemic in 48 countries, the number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil could reach almost ten thousand by next Sunday. The institution’s weekly report on the situation of the pandemic says that the country currently has the worst situation in the world with the number of cases “in probable growth” and a “very large” record of deaths.

The country also presents, according to the survey data, the highest number of reproduction cases of Covid-19 the world, 2.8. This number indicates how many people an infected person transmits the disease to. The index registered in Brazil indicates that each patient transmits to approximately three other people; a strong indication that the rate of growth of the infection is high.

Imperial College is one of the most renowned in the world in mathematical modeling and has been publishing projections since the epidemic arrived in Europe. It was on account of figures presented by the institution that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, became convinced that social isolation was the only possible measure to prevent a catastrophic number of deaths in the country.

Yesterday, the day the institution’s report was published and Brazil recorded 449 more deaths and a record 6,276 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, President Jair Bolsonaro decided to relax social isolation, expanding the list of essential services that they can work during the period of confrontation with the new coronavirus in the country. The decree includes activities related to food, banking, automotive mechanics, transportation and cargo storage, in addition to those carried out by start-ups.

