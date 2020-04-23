The relaxation of social isolation measures in several regions of Brazil is already reflected in the retail sector. Last Wednesday, 22, the sector had 43 shopping centers reopened in 19 cities. Until last week, all 577 shopping centers in the country remained closed.

The change is due to the suspension of part of the decrees published by city halls and state governments prohibiting the operation of commerce in order to reduce the circulation of people and the transmission of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

“The scenario is changing rapidly”, reports the president of Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce), Glauco Humai. “There is still a lot of confusion and uncertainty because the suspension of decrees does not happen in an organized manner. In each region it is a reality,” he explains.

The president of Abrasce estimates that, in May, most or all malls are already open.

BRMalls, leader in the shopping center market in the country, reopened 2 of the 31 units in its chain, accompanying the suspension of decrees that prohibited operation during the pandemic in Campo Grande (MS) and Caxias do Sul (RS). But, in other places, the climate is still uncertain. “We will not do any reopening without being in line with the determinations of city halls and state governments. So, unfortunately, we have no way of specifying when this reopening will continue. It depends on the government”, says the commercial director of BRMalls, Jini Nogueira.

The great expectation of traders is to return to attend the public before Mother’s Day, on the weekend of May 10. In the fourth, the Federation of Trade Associations of the State of São Paulo (Facesp) and the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP) released a statement asking that the trade be partially reopened from May 1st. Last week, the governor, João Doria (PSDB), announced that only from May 11th will the quarantine be relaxed in the state.

In reopened shopping malls, the operation follows specific rules of local decrees, such as opening hours (between 12 pm and 8 pm), a food court with fewer tables, and closing the cinemas for now. “People went to the malls that reopened. We have had reports that the movement is positive. It is a much smaller flow than normal, as expected, but positive,” said Humai.

Retailers

Retailer Riachuelo announced that it will reopen six stores in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Minas Gerais later this week. The stores account for 2% of the retailer’s units in the country. According to the company, the opening, on an experimental basis, will only happen in municipalities with free time in the public health network, with vacancies in ICUs, respecting the municipal and state decrees. In addition, the company will follow a hygiene protocol.

Renner’s president, Fabio Faccio, says the company is ready to implement a new operating model for a gradual reopening of trade. However, even in cities where stores have been allowed to reopen, Renner remains closed. “We evaluated, after the decrees of reopening, if all the health criteria are being respected so that, after some time of the reopened trade, we check if it is safe to resume. In some cities, I believe that we will soon be able to return”, he says.

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

.