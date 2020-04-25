BRASÍLIA – Brazil already registers more than 4 thousand deaths resulting from the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, there were 346 new deaths caused by the disease, in addition to 5,514 new cases, according to information released recently by the Ministry of Health.

As a result, the total number of deaths from covid-19 across the country reached 4,016, with 58,509 confirmed cases. The lethality rate is 6.9%, the same as the previous day. As of Friday, the number was 3,670 fatalities, with 52,995 confirmed cases.

São Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, reached 20,004 confirmed cases and 1,667 deaths of people infected with the coronavirus. Next come Rio de Janeiro (6,828 cases, 615 deaths), Ceará (5,421 cases, 310 deaths), Pernambuco (4,507 cases, 381 deaths) and Amazonas (3,635 cases, 287 deaths).

The growth in the number of deaths and new patients follows the trend anticipated by the Ministry of Health, which indicates the months of May and June as the peak of the disease in most of the States of the Country.

Earlier on Twitter, Health Minister Nelson Teich pointed out that the government ends the week with the cumulative delivery of 79 million personal protective equipment (PPE) to health professionals, 3 million rapid tests and 272 respirators. Of the rapid tests mentioned, almost 1 million should reach the States “in the next few days,” according to Teich.

The lack of protective equipment and respirators has been a complaint of the States, especially in those where there are more cases. Respirators are used to treat more severe cases of the disease, in which there is respiratory failure. Without them, it is not possible to effectively open new beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.