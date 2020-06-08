The political class, the Judiciary and the press associations in Brazil severely criticized the new method of recording deaths and infections of COVID-19

The delay and the lack of consolidated data on the pandemic of the COVID-19 in Brazil voices of protest between the political class, the Judiciary and the press associations against the new method of recording deaths and infections implemented by the Government.

According to this Sunday’s newsletter, Brazil It is the second country with the most confirmed cases behind the United States (685 thousand 427) and the third in number of deaths (37 thousand 312).

In the last 24 hours they were thousand 382 deaths and 12 thousand 581 cases.

The Latin American giant adds the tension that is lived in the streets in the demonstrations in favor and against the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, to a growing advance of the pandemic punctuated by criticism of the Government after altering and delaying the publication of data on the COVID-19.

After three consecutive days with a daily record of deaths, which reached the highest point on Thursday with 1,473, the Executive of Bolsonaro adopted a new methodology for the disclosure of official data starting Friday.

The Ministry of Health delayed by three hours the disclosure of the data, which are now reported at 22:00 with the argument of avoiding “underreporting” and “inconsistencies”Of the daily report of the 27 states.

The measure was defended by Bolsonaro, who went on to say that the network’s television newscast Balloon, which he described as “Funeral TV”, would no longer have “news”To give and the channel comes then interrupting the transmission of the soap opera at night to enter with the informative flash on the daily balance.

The printed versions of the morning they have also stopped including the day’s data because most of the newspapers close edition before the time when the newsletter is now released.

The Ministry platform destined for the disclosure of the data it was “in maintenance” for almost 24 hours and the disruption made the observatory of the American university Johns Hopkins, global reference on the numbers of the COVID-19, will leave Brazil temporarily outside the statistic during Saturday.

After re-entering operation, the Ministry platform it no longer included files with specific data that were always available for download.

This Sunday, the bulletin it was still unbound, although it put the full information back in the cloud for download.

Criticism and widespread rejection

The delay and lack of consolidated data raised voices of protests between the political class, the Judiciary and the press associations.

This Sunday, in a television debate, the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) stated that the position of the government It is “ridiculous” because “no one is going to hide data forever.”

While the former minister and former presidential candidate Marina Silva said Bolsonaro He commits with the omission “a crime of responsibility”.

The president of the CongressRodrigo Maia came to ask the General Secretariat of the Presidency on Saturday for the Government to return to the initial data disclosure format.

The External Commission of the Chamber of DeputiesMeanwhile, he sent an official letter to Maia this Sunday in which he requests that the data that are delivered by the regional secretariats of Health to the Ministry also be sent in real time to Parliament and the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU), which exercises as comptroller.

In the same vein, the opposition leader in the lower house, André Figueiredo, announced that he will present a Bill for Congress may have immediate access to data and be able to disclose them too.

Opposition parties, likewise, mobilized this Sunday to take the matter this week to the Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, gave a period of 72 hours to Acting Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, to explain and present the administrative act that supports the modification.

