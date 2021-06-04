Brazil gets on the warpath and could not play the Copa América

06/04/2021

Act. At 11:24 CEST

Celebrate a America Cup in times of Pandemic it is not an easy thing. After declining its celebration in Argentina, due to the country’s health crisis, and later in Colombia, due to social unrest, the Conmebol decided that the headquarters would be Brazil.

Something that has not sat very well in the country and in the staff of La Canarinha. The voices that want to prevent it from being played there continue to increase and the players of their selection continue to debate whether to play the continental competition or not as a protest against this decision.

Casemiro himself was absent during the last press conference to avoid talking about the subject and Tite has asked its players not to position themselves until after the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador Y Paraguay who will play between this week and next. “We asked our footballers to focus only on the match against Ecuador& rdquor ;, said the coach himself at a press conference.

“They have an opinion, they expressed it to the president, and they will express it to the public in due course. This also has to do with the absence of our captain, Casemiro, here at this press conference“he added.