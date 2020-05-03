Rarely did two words cause such a stir. The “So what?” released by President Jair Bolsonaro to a journalist who asked for his opinion on the fact that the coronavirus had then exceeded 5,000 deaths in Brazil caused great outrage in the country.

The cold response sparked criticism throughout the week from governors, political leaders, healthcare professionals and journalists, outraged by the president’s lack of empathy.

Bolsonaro is used to controversy. But this time his statements aroused stupefaction and fury, because his country is facing unstoppable growth in cases of covid-19 and is headed for the peak of the epidemic, which could exceed the most pessimistic expectations.

With more than 91,500 confirmed cases, but according to scientists with between 15 and 20 times more, Brazil is preparing to face a situation similar to that of the United States or Italy, at a time when the disease already exceeds 6,300 deaths.

“So what? Sorry. What do you want me to do? I am Messiah (his middle name), but I do not work miracles,” the right-wing president said Tuesday night to the journalist who mentioned the death toll in Brazil, which surpasses that of China.

Wilson Witzel, the governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, one of the most punished areas, criticized a president who “ironic about the dead” instead of “being a leader at a time like this.”

“Get to work,” Witzel said in a tweet dedicated to the president on Wednesday, the same day that the president, a former army and pro-weapons captain, was training at a shooting club, apparently oblivious to the situation of the 210 million Brazilians.

Joao Doria, the governor of the state of Sao Paulo, the most affected by the epidemic with 2,511 deaths, also answered Bolsonaro. “Get out of your bubble in Brasilia,” he said, and advised the president to visit the hospitals of a country “that mourns its dead and its sick.”

Unlike many of his foreign counterparts who face the same crisis, the right-wing president has not gone to any hospital or shown solidarity with the victims or health personnel, exhausted by the fight against the disease and the shortage of personnel and material.

The president of the Sao Paulo Union of Doctors, Eder Gatti, called on TV Globo “for a more serious stance on the part of a President of the Republic.”

Bolsonaro “shows very little sensitivity to the tragedies experienced by families directly affected by the pandemic,” Lucio Renno, director of the Institute of Political Sciences at the University of Brasilia, told ..

“His style is the iron hand, being tough, much more than being supportive and empathetic,” he explained. A style reminiscent of that of his model, US President Donald Trump.

Those types of reactions “are shocking for a significant part of the population” and, “for a large part of the Brazilian elite and population, reinforce the belief that they are not fit to govern,” Renno added.

Miriam Leitao, editorialist for the newspaper O Globo, is convinced that “Bolsonaro has resigned the presidency” with his “So what?”

“He who shows so much contempt for his own people no longer holds the presidency,” he wrote Thursday.

In order to defend himself, according to a usual method from the beginning of his mandate, Bolsonaro decided to attack governors and mayors who have been given autonomy by the Supreme Court to make their own decisions in the fight against the pandemic.

“Ask Joao Doria or (Bruno) Covas (mayor of Sao Paulo) why people continue to die even though they took such restrictive measures,” said the president. “They are the ones who should answer, don’t blame me.”

However, the Brazilian press on Friday highlighted the “responsibility” in the increase in Bolsonaro’s cases, which, in order to keep the job, encouraged the Brazilians to go out again and encouraged their most fervent supporters to parade in the streets. against confinement.

The “So what?” de Bolsonaro “shows how little the situation matters to him,” political scientist André Pereira César said in a letter. “If the president does not assume leadership of the fight against the new coronavirus, he will end up being punished by history and by the electorate.”

