Brazil, favorites against their match against Ecuador in the Copa América according to the odds

Jun 27, 2021 at 12:49 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Before formally entering the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021, there is still a date for the group stage to be met and, on it, Brazil Y Ecuador they will face each other once more in a match that, again, has the auriverde team as a favorite.

In this regard, the bookmakers project the victory of Tite’s team, paying it at 1.32. Instead, a victory by La Tricolor is priced at 9 euros per euro invested, while a tie remains at 4.75. However, even this result is shaping up to be unlikely, especially considering the track record between the two teams.

Specifically, throughout this century, Brazil and Ecuador have met 14 times, distributed over 10 victories for the five-time champion, 2 draws and only 2 losses. In addition, La Canarinha is the only team in the entire tournament that has prevailed in all its matches, and its character as a local only strengthens the notion that, in all the matches that it will play during the competition, it will always be the main candidate to win.

Even so, football is full of unexpected situations, so it may be that the Brazil – Ecuador This Sunday, June 27, brings with it more surprises than, a priori, it seems that they will be shown.