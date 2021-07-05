Brazil, favorite over Peru to reach the final of the Copa América 2021

07/04/2021 at 7:48 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Continuing with the estimated line, Brazil managed to prevail over chili in the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021 and, now, the selection of Tite is one more step from reaching the final. This same consideration, however, can be made with respect to the combined Ricardo Gareca, well Peru managed to surpass Paraguay on penalties and also encounters one last hurdle before reaching the long-awaited climax of the tournament.

Thus, it is imperative to point out that the Aurververdes rise as favorites to win the confrontation. With 15 wins, 3 draws Y 2 losses in their last two dozen disputes, the scratch has a notable historical endorsement before this new chapter between both teams, including a moderate support at the rate of the unbeaten that he has maintained during the current competition.

In such a way, the bookmakers pay the victory of Brazil at 1.18 euros (1.08 in overtime), the victory of Peru at 14 euros (7.5 in overtime) and finally, the tie at 6 euros. These estimates, however, will not find confirmation until tomorrow, Monday, July 5, which is when the first semifinal of the America’s Cup 2021 it will be fully carried out.