Brazil faces lack of oxygen and drugs in overflowing ICUs

Brazil, the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, fears the lack of oxygen and medications in some Intensive Care Units (ICU) that are on the edge, while seeking to give a boost the vaccination campaign with the arrival this Sunday of the first batch of doses of the international Covax program.

Regional governors have warned about the possibility of a “collapse within collapse” that the public health system is already living, as a consequence of the contagion explosion It has hit the whole country at the same time.

The main reason is the shortage, detected in some areas of Brazil, of substances used for patients with severe symptoms of covid-19. It is what is known as the “intubation kit”, which includes oxygen, pain relievers, sedatives, and neuromuscular blockers, among other medications.

The problem lies in the increasing saturation from hospitals.

The ICUs of 25 of the 27 Brazilian states have a occupancy rate equal to or greater than 80% -In 15 states they are already 90% -, which has caused these vital medical supplies to begin to become scarce.

Brazil has accumulated almost 12 million positives and 295,000 deaths by covid-19, according to official data.

In five days this week he added more than 2,400 deaths daily associated with the disease and the forecasts do not point to an improvement in the short term, rather the opposite.

Stock-out alerts

This week, the National Front of Mayors, which groups together Brazilian municipal leaders, warned that in at least 76 cities, oxygen reserves are close to being depleted.

The Attorney General’s Office also alerted the Ministry of Health that the Amazonian states of Acre and Rondonia, in the north, may begin to suffer shortages as of Wednesday of next week.

That fear became a reality last January in the state of Amazon, where it is estimated that at least 50 people died of suffocation due to lack of oxygen, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, which opened an investigation into the alleged “omission” of the outgoing Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, in that crisis.

Ambulances with patients arrive at a hospital for patients with covid-19 in Recife, Brazil. GENIVAL PAPARAZZI / .

In other parts of the country, with a better sanitary structure, a priori, there have also been problems with the supply of oxygen.

In Sao Paulo, the worst hit Brazilian city in absolute numbers, with almost 600,000 positives and more than 20,000 deaths, a dozen patients were transferred this weekend to another hospital due to a delay in the delivery of oxygen cylinders by the responsible company.

In the Porto Alegre metropolitan area, the authorities notified the death of six people also for “problems in the distribution of oxygen”.

In this framework, the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) took a series of measures to avoid greater evils, such as eliminate bureaucracies for the registration, distribution and importation of these drugs, and to authorize the filling of industrial cylinders with medical gas.

Along the same lines, the Foreign Ministry has initiated a round of contacts on the outside to facilitate the purchase of these products, according to the newspaper ‘O Estado de Sao Paulo’.

Transition in the Ministry of Health

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is still in the process of transition since last Monday the president of the country, Jair Bolsonaro, a denier about the danger of the virus, announced his fourth Minister of Health since the beginning of the pandemic, the cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga.

However, Queiroga has not yet officially assumed the portfolio, at a time when the country consecutively breaks its records of deaths and infections.

In addition, the magazine Crusoé published that the future minister is accused in a criminal action for an alleged “crime against public assets” by failing to collect Social Security contributions from employees of a private clinic that he managed.

Bolsonaro, for his part, celebrated his 66th birthday this Sunday in Brasilia with hundreds of his followers, many of them without a mask, and he again criticized the sanitary measures.

Acceleration of vaccination

The vaccination campaign continue at a slow pace in this country of continental size, with 212 million inhabitants and which has always been an example in successfully completing its immunization programs.

Vaccines against covid-19 began to be applied in mid-January and so far 5.5% of the population received the first dose, and the second only 2%.

Given the difficulty to reach cruising speed, due in part to the shortage of immunizers, The Ministry of Health released this Sunday to the states and municipalities the administration of vaccines that were originally reserved for the second dose.

Pazuello said in a note that this measure will make it possible “double” the vaccination rate starting next week.

In addition, this Sunday the first batch of vaccines from the Covax international program arrived at the Guarulhos international airport in Sao Paulo. Are one million doses of the drug AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, produced by a South Korean laboratory.

Before the end of March, another shipment with two million more doses from the same manufacturer is also expected to arrive.