Brazil extradites Argentine golfer Cabrera, accused of sexist violence

The Government of Brazil concluded this Tuesday the extradition of Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera, detained in Rio de Janeiro last January under the accusation of sexist violence against his ex-wives.

The Brazilian Federal Police also handed over to the Argentine authorities another 42-year-old man imprisoned in the country since 2019 for an alleged crime of femicide, according to the corporation in a statement.

Angel ‘Pato’ Cabrera, 51, was arrested on January 14 in the Leblon neighborhood, in the southern part of the city of Rio de Janeiro, for allegedly attacking and threatening two of his ex-wives and on the basis of an international arrest warrant for Interpol.

Considered one of the best South American players, Cabrera he won the US Open in 2007 and the Augusta Masters in 2009, two of golf’s ‘big four’.

The two Argentines were transferred Monday from Rio de Janeiro to Foz de Iguaçu, a municipality in the Brazilian state of Paraná bordering Argentina and Paraguay.

Both spent the night guarded in the police station and this Tuesday their “effective delivery” was consummated at the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, which connects Foz de Iguaçu with the Argentine town Puerto Iguazú.

Those extradited were arrested in Brazilian territory under arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), which included them on its red list.

The Supreme Court of Brazil authorized the extradition of both last May, according to the note. The Federal Police stressed that the entire procedure was accompanied by the General Consulate of Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, represented by the consul Claudio Gutiérrez.