President Jair Bolsonaro yesterday presented rules to expand the use of chloroquine in patients with coronavirus in Brazil despite the lack of clinical evidence on its efficacy.

The South American country already used chloroquine in patients with COVID-19 disease who are hospitalized in a serious condition and, according to the new guidelines, it can be administered to people with moderate symptoms, such as abdominal pain, cough or fever, according to the ministry of Health.

“There is still no scientific evidence, but it is being monitored and used in Brazil and the rest of the world,” Bolsonaro stated on his Facebook page. The president has compared the virus to a “gripita” and has had differences with local governments regarding its containment measures.

“We are at war: ‘Worse than being defeated is the shame of not having fought,'” he said.

Brazil has confirmed more than 291,000 cases of coronavirus, the third largest number of infections worldwide after the United States and Russia.

The announcement was released a day after the daily death toll in the country reached a new all-time high with more than 1,100 deaths. Authorities announced another 888 deaths in the subsequent 24 hours on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine, a variant considered less toxic and more effective than chloroquine, as a treatment for COVID-19, and on Monday announced that he was consuming the drug as a preventive measure. There are no rigorous studies that have found that either drug is safe or effective in preventing or curing the disease.

Bolsonaro, a conservative nationalist, has long expressed his admiration for Trump and his enthusiasm for chloroquine. The new Brazilian guidelines were approved by the Acting Health Minister, General Eduardo Pazuello, who lacked experience in the field before becoming the agency’s second highest ranking official in April.

Pazuello’s appointment to head the ministry came after then-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta was fired last month for expressing his support for state governors who ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and implemented other measures to combat the virus, and after Mandetta’s replacement, Nelson Teich, stepped down last week. Teich did not explain the reasons for his departure, but he had already had public disagreements with Bolsonaro regarding chloroquine.

