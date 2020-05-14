According to data from Ministry of Health updated this Thursday (14) the Brazil passed the 200 thousand mark infected by the new coronavirus. Altogether, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country it stands at 202,918, with a record of 13,944 new records between yesterday and today.

Brazil exceeds the mark of 200 thousand cases of coronavirus

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

The number of deaths due to the new coronavirus in the country rose from 13,149 to 13,993, an increase of 844 records in the last 24 hours.

The numbers are growing. Yesterday, Brazil overtook France in the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and became the 6th country in the world with the most accumulated cases of the disease, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University. On Tuesday, Brazil had already surpassed Germany in this ranking.

The number of deaths is also increasing. Just last week, the record for daily death records by Covid-19 in the country it was transposed three times.

The number of new death records in 24 hours does not effectively indicate how many people died between one day and the next, but rather the number of deaths diagnosed with Covid-19 confirmed in that interval. The time between death and confirmation of the disease can be as long as weeks, which also indicates that the actual number of cases is greater than shown in the statistics.

In addition, data from the Ministry of Health present specificities in relation to the days of the week. On weekends and holidays, the records of contamination and deaths due to the new coronavirus usually plummet. The question, according to technicians of the portfolio, is the duty on duty in health centers and laboratories, which delays the transfer of information.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.