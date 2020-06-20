© Provided by the Associated Press

A man wearing a mask walks Friday, June 19, 2020, in front of a mural in Sao Paulo, Brazil, describing a fight between health workers on the one hand and President Jair Bolsonaro and a character representing the coronavirus on the other. , with a message in Portuguese that says: « Which side of the rope are you on? » (AP Photo / Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) – The Brazilian government confirmed on Friday that the country has exceeded one million confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second nation to surpass that mark, only after the United States.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health said the current total is 1,032,913, which represents 50,000 more than on Thursday. The agency said the marked increase was due to the correction of reports from previous days.

President Jair Bolsonaro still minimizes the risks of the virus despite the country accumulating almost 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 in three months, and affirms that the impact of social isolation measures on the economy could be worse than the disease.

Specialists believe that the actual number of cases in Brazil could be seven times higher than official statistics. Johns Hopkins University says Brazil conducts a daily average of 14 screening tests per 100,000 residents, and health experts say that number is 20 times less than necessary to track infections.