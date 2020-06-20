On February 26, Brazil confirmed its first case and is currently only surpassed by the United States in the number of infections and deaths.

Brazil exceeded one million cases of coronavirus and approached 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

On February 26, Brazil confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus and is currently second only to the United States in the number of infections and deaths.

The virus has spread across the country, eroding support for conservative President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of an economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

The total number of cases now reaches 1 million 032 thousand 913 and added one thousand 206 new deaths to bring the official total of deceased to 48 thousand 954, according to the Ministry of Health.

A new daily case record was also recorded on Friday, at 54,771, suggesting the outbreak is far from over.

Is Brazil likely to exceed 50,000 deaths on Saturday, although the weekend figures are usually lower.

Still, the true extent of the outbreak far exceeds official figures, according to many experts, who cite the lack of widespread evidence.

“That number of 1 million is much less than the actual number of people who have been infected, because there are reports of a magnitude of five to 10 times“Said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, professor of medicine at the São Paulo State University. “The actual number is likely to be at least 3 million and could even reach 10 million people,” he said.

The disease could weigh even more on already gloomy economic forecasts. The government has said the economy will contract 4.7% this year, while economists surveyed by the Central Bank believe it will drop more than 6%.

Latin America has registered 90,439 deaths, according to a . count, with almost 2 million cases. (.)