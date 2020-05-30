Brazil would be around half a million infections this weekend. Bolsonaro continue to dismiss the pandemic. Protests intensify, low popularity “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image -262793 “src =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1 “alt =” Brazil is growing a pandemic “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w , https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i2.wp.com/ regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BRASIL-1.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020 /05/BRASIL-1.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Brazil is the fifth country with the highest number of deaths globally

In that order of ideas this Friday authorities reported 1,124 new deaths from Covid-19, that is, a total of 27,878, accumulated cases of deceased people.

If the trend continues at this rate, Brazil could count more deaths on Saturday than France, which has reported 28,717.

The first three places

The Nodal portal, called attention in relation to whats three countries with the highest number of cases are the United States (102 thousand 709); United Kingdom (38 thousand 243); and Italy (33,229), according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

More than medio million positive cases

Infobae highlights that Brazil it has already exceeded the total of 465 thousand positive cases and, if the trend continues, it will exceed half a million during the weekend.

And it is that Brazil has the second highest number of infections reported worldwide, only behind the United States, which has more than 1.74 million cases.

Polls

President Bolsonaro is known for dismissing measures to contain the pandemic, and has even participated in public events with crowds.

A Datafolha survey revealed that it has a record in rejection: 43 percent, five percent more than that registered in April.

Meanwhile, 33% of Brazilians maintain their support for the right-wing.

Bolsonaro’s rejection rate is the highest for a president with the same term of office since Brazil regained its democracy in 1985.

– «Until now the highest rate of disapproval of a ruler at the same time was 41% that Fernando Collor had with one year and six months in office«- indicates the portal.

Lula da Silva alerts about a possible “military coup” in Brazil

The popularity of the right-wing Brazilian president and the attempted impeachment against him increase alerts of a possible “military coup”.

Regeneration, May 28, 2020. The former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio lula da Silva, warned of a possible “military coup” against President Jair Bolsonaro. And it is that, for a few weeks now, criticism against the far-right government has been increasing.

“A warning to the Democrats in Brazil: the coup leaders have already set foot on our balcony; if there is no reaction, they will knock down our door ”, wrote the former president.

The former president’s comments They come after comments around Bolsonaro have grown in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, said that it was no longer a matter of debating whether a “Moment of rupture”, if not “when” will occur.

On Tuesday he also spoke about the 1964 military coup when the dictatorship was established in Brazil, since he pointed out that this was due to the army’s response to the “popular clamor”.

And he stressed that now the Armed Forces could put a “Hot cloth” to relax the situation and then restore the democratic game.

For his part, Eduardo Bolsonaro, had already made similar statements, in early November 2019, He was in favor of establishing the military dictatorship before an eventual radicalization of the left.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the right-wing president it has plummeted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the voices calling for impeachment multiply.