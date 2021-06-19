Brazil exceeds half a million deaths from covid; infections increase

Brazil on Saturday surpassed 500 thousand deaths from covid, said the Ministry of Health, after registering 2 thousand 301 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country reported on Saturday other 82,288 cases of coronavirus, with which almost 17.9 million cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the ministry.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is in the first places of deaths in the whole world because of covid, only below the United States and India.

Until this Saturday, June 19, Brazil is above countries such as Mexico, France, Russia or Turkey.

