Brazil this Saturday exceeded 57 thousand deaths and 1.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 after registering in the last 24 hours a thousand 109 new deaths and 38 thousand 693 new infections, the government reported.

According to the bulletin released by the Ministry of HealthFour months and a day after the registration of the first case, Brazil accumulates until this Saturday 57 thousand 70 deaths and one million 313 thousand 667 cases due to the pandemic.

The figures confirm Brazil as the second country with the most victims and contagions of coronavirus in the world after the United States, as one of the new global epicenters of the pandemic and as the one with the highest average number of victims in recent days.

On Friday, the ministry had registered 990 new deaths and 46 thousand 860 new cases, on Thursday there were 1,141 deaths and 54 thousand 971 infections, on Wednesday thousand 185 deaths and 53 thousand 830 confirmations and on Tuesday thousand 374 deaths and 52 thousand 645 cases .

According to the Ministry of Health, of the people who have contracted the disease so far, 715 thousand 905 recovered and were discharged, which is equivalent to 54.5 percent of the total, and another 540 thousand 692 continue under medical care ( 41.2 percent).

In addition, another 3,799 suspicious deaths are under investigation.

Such results indicate that the mortality rate from the disease in Brazil is located at 4.3 percent of those infected, with 27.2 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, and that the incidence rate is 625.1 cases for every 100,000 people. .

According to the bulletin, Sao PauloThe country’s most populous state, with 46 million of Brazil’s 210 million inhabitants, continues to be the most affected by the pandemic, with 14,263 deaths and 265,581 cases.

They are located immediately Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous state in Brazil, with 9,789 victims and 108,803 infections; and Ceará, with 5 thousand 981 deaths and 106 thousand 628 cases.

Pandemic reaches 90 percent of Brazilian municipalities

Since the first case was reported on February 26, the pathogen has spread throughout almost the entire national territory and already affects almost 90 percent of the 5 570 Brazilian municipalities, according to data from the regional secretariats of health.

Despite the fact that the pandemic continues to advance and since the country has not yet reached the peak of its contagion curve, most of the regional and municipal governments that have imposed social distancing measures to curb the disease have already begun gradual de-escalation processes.

The Sao Paulo governorate began a gradual easing of social distancing measures on June 1, but before the first month of de-escalation was completed, five inland regions registered a sudden increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, so they had to stop the opening of activities.

However, in Sao Paulo capital, the opening of bars, restaurants and beauty salons was authorized as of July 6.

For its part, the mayoralty of Rio de Janeiro anticipated for this Saturday the opening of street shops, hairdressers and manicure shops, although at restricted hours and with established protocols.

The de-escalation is encouraged by the Brazilian president himself, the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of the pandemic and who defends the immediate normalization of all activities.

Brazil to produce Oxford vaccine

Amid the advance of the disease, the Ministry of Health announced this Saturday that it had reached an agreement with the Oxford University and with pharmaceutical AstraZeneca which will allow you to have 100 million doses of the vaccine that the two entities have been experiencing.

The agreement also provides for the transfer of technology so that Brazil can produce the vaccine in the country and with full autonomy.

The agreement commits Brazil to a disbursement of $ 288 million for the 100 million doses and the technology transfer of a vaccine that, although promising, is still in its third phase of clinical trials (with humans).

In a first phase of the agreement, Brazil will pay $ 127 million for 30.4 million doses of the vaccine that it will receive in two batches, one in December 2020 and the other until January 15, 2021.

The country will initially import all the raw material produced by AstraZeneca laboratories abroad and will produce the vaccines in the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the largest medical research center in Latin America.

In a second stage, and in case the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is proven, Fiocruz will be able to start producing the active ingredient in the country, making it totally autonomous in the manufacture of the medicine.

In the second phase, the ministry will pay $ 161 million for the rights to produce 70 million doses of a vaccine that will have a production cost of $ 2.30 per unit.

