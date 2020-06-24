Brazil is the second country in the world with more cases and deaths due to COVID-19, ranking only behind the United States

Brazil recorded 1,374 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 52,345 victims from the disease, while the number of infected amounts to a million 145 thousand 906, the government reported on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 39 thousand 436 new infections were registered in the South American power, which continues to position itself as one of the global foci of the pandemic.

Of the total cases registered to date, there are 479 thousand 916 accompanying patients and 613 thousand 345 already recovered.

However 3,911 cases, corresponding to deaths allegedly caused by the coronavirus, are still under investigation.

Figures can be 10 times higher

Brazil is the second country in the world with the most cases and deaths due to COVID-19, ranking only behind U.S.

Although the data indicates more than 1.1 million infections, according to studies, the real number may be up to 10 times higher, due to the high underreporting of cases in the country.

While a study of the Municipality of Sao Paulo, the most populated and whipped city in Brazil, indicates that the São Paulo capital could have up to 1.16 million infected, estimates for Rio de Janeiro, the second city hardest hit by the health emergency, they pointed out that the number of real infected could be up to 80 times higher than the 50 thousand 922 cases that appear in official reports.

This Tuesday, the state of Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous in Brazil, with 46 million inhabitants, again recorded a record of daily deaths, with 434 deaths.

Thus, the number of victims in the São Paulo region reached 13,668 deaths, while the confirmed cases are already close to 230,000.

Until now, the city of Sao Paulo was considered the main epicenter of COVID-19 in the country. However, this week for the first time the cities of the interior of the homonymous state registered more daily cases than the capital.

The state of Sao Paulo is followed by that of Rio de Janeiro, with 9,153 dead and 100,000 869 infected, and in third place it continues Ceará, in the impoverished northeast of the country, which with an alarming number of infected (97 thousand 528) and more than 5 thousand 700 dead, continues to worry the authorities for being a region of only nine million inhabitants, much lower than that of Sao Paulo and Rio.

