Brazil exceeds 486 thousand fatalities due to covid; 2 thousand in just 24 hours

Brazil registered on Saturday 2,037 new deaths due to covid, which raises the total of fatalities from the disease 486,272 in the country, reported the Ministry of Health.

According to the portfolio, also 78 thousand 700 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17 million 374 thousand 818.

Brazil registers the second highest number of deaths from covid in the world, only by behind the United States, and the third highest number of confirmed cases, after the United States and India.

São Paulo, the Brazilian state most affected by the covid in absolute terms, reached the marks of 3,449,577 cases and 117,887 deaths on Saturday.

Minas Gerais is the second state with increased number of infections registered, with 1,678,558 cases, but Rio de Janeiro is the second with the most deaths, with 52,927.

The federal government also reports 15,761,177 people recovered from covid and 1,127,369 patients in tracing.

