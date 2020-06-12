Brazil exceeded this Thursday (06.11.2020) the 40,000 deaths from the new coronavirus and the 800,000 confirmed cases, according to the latest balance from the Ministry of Health.

The South American giant, with 212 million inhabitants, registered 40,919 deaths, including 1,239 in the last 24 hours, and 802,828 infections, the second highest number in the world after the United States.

However, the country registers 195 deaths of covid-19 per million people, according to the Ministry of Health, compared to 324 in the case of the United States and 565 in Italy. However, experts have told the authorities to “make invisible” the figures to minimize the impact of the fierce epidemic.

The state of Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous in the country, where the first case appeared in Brazil on February 26, also exceeded a symbolic threshold this Thursday, that of 10,000 deaths (10,145), for 162,520 confirmed infections.

That did not prevent the reopening of the shopping malls in Sao Paulo, with numerous restrictions and reduced hours, on the eve of “Valentine’s Day”, the Brazilian equivalent of Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, the other stores had already reopened, causing crowds in the most popular shopping areas.

Shopping centers also resumed their activities in Rio de Janeiro, the second state most affected by the epidemic, with 7,363 deaths and 75,775 confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has continued to remove iron from COVID-19, which he has called “flu”, and has insisted on avoiding confinement measures to save the economy.

One of those who has opposed Bolsonaro in this crisis, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, is also immersed in controversy. On Wednesday, the state Legislative Assembly initiated a recall process against him, on suspicion that he was involved in a diversion network of funds intended to fight the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria, another staunch enemy of the president, announced the signing of an agreement to produce a vaccine from the Chinese Sinovac Biotech laboratory, to be tested with 9,000 Brazilian volunteers starting in July.