Brazil this Friday registered one thousand five new deaths from coronavirus COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching four days in a row with more than a thousand victims daily, accumulating a total of 35 thousand and 26 deaths, official sources reported.

On Thursday night, the Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 1,437 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 34,000 and exceeding Italy to become the country with the third highest number of deaths worldwide.

A day after the record for deaths in the South American nation, the environmental activist Greta Thunberg, noted that the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarohas failed to control the coronavirus crisis.

“The Bolsonaro government has definitely not been able to combat pandemic of coronaviruses like many other governments have done, ”said the 17-year-old Swedish woman in a video conference with journalists.

Governments around the world, including Brazil, “have been unable to save lives and so we have seen many deaths that could have been prevented,” Thunberg said during the launch of a fundraising campaign to buy medical supplies and provide telemedicine services to residents of the Amazon jungle of Brazil, where the lack of health services has made the disease devastating.

According to him Ministry of HealthThe number of daily deaths finally gave way after three days of consecutive records (1,262 deaths on Tuesday, 1,349 on Wednesday and 1,473 on Friday), but remained above one thousand.

In addition, in the last 24 hours 30 thousand 830 new positive cases of COVID-19 were registered, which brought the total number of infected to 645 thousand 771, the second highest number after United States that registers nearly one million 900 thousand cases.

Saint Paul and Rio de Janeiro They continue to be the states most affected by the pandemic in the country. The first registers 8,842 deaths and almost 135,000 cases, while in the second the deaths amount to 6,473 and the infections exceed 63,000.

With information from Notimex