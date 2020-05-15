On Thursday, 14th, Brazil surpassed the mark of 200 thousand cases confirmed by the new coronavirus. Despite being one of the countries that least tests its population for the disease, still, there were 13,944 new infections registered in the last 24 hours – 202,918 in total. The number of deaths went from 13,149 to 13,993, with the addition of 844 new cases registered by the Ministry of Health – the record is 881 in 24 hours.

The country is the sixth in the world with more confirmed cases. Only behind the United States (1,452,381), Spain (272,646), Russia (252,245), United Kingdom (233,151) and Italy (223,096), considering numbers from Thursday to 19h. “And we must pass almost all of these countries soon,” said Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Emílio Ribas hospital.

The pessimism towards Brazil is due to the lack of an integrated combat policy. “There is a difference regarding the way to combat covid-19. They are antagonistic commands, even. And that is a big problem. While we see the world in a certain way unified with clear information, here it sometimes seems disconnected from reality. “

An example of this is the decree made by President Jair Bolsonaro that included gyms, beauty salons and barber shops as essential activities, therefore, released to open the doors in the midst of the pandemic. The government and the Municipality of São Paulo were against the measure. “When you have this kind of dichotomy, you happen to hear what is most comfortable,” said Suleiman.

The political dispute also ends up putting the population at risk. Suleiman said that a few weeks ago a person entered Emílio Ribas saying that he needed an appointment, but in fact he just wanted to record the waiting room. “He filmed with his cell phone and shouted that the disease was a scam, that the place was empty. But it was obvious that the waiting room was there. The waiting room of a hospital that treats infectious diseases must always be empty. The intubated patient is not there in the waiting room. “

Few coronavirus tests

Another issue of concern in Brazil is the lack of tests carried out on the population. While the United States has tested more than 10 million people, Brazil has done just over 735 thousand. “Large-scale testing is essential to identify how the virus circulates. Without that, there is no way of specifying when we will end this pandemic,” said Suleiman.

For the researcher from the Institute of Theoretical Physics at Unesp, Roberto Kraenkel, political decisions are linked to any prognosis about the disease. “There is no way to predict what will happen only with numbers, because we have no control over the decisions of politicians or whether the population will adhere to isolation or not.”

In the evaluation of Paulo Lotufo, an epidemiologist and professor of Clinical Medicine at the USP Medical School, it is not possible to specify when the pandemic peak will be in the country. “You will really know (identify) the peak when it passes, when the numbers start in fact to fall, “he says.

According to the Ministry of Health’s forecast, Brazil should reach the peak of the disease between this month and July. “And there is not a single phenomenon happening, there are several. There are places where contagion is less and places where it is greater. Where the hospital system manages to deal with serious cases, you have less deaths,” he says.

