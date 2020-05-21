Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Brazil this Thursday exceeded 20,000 dead for the new coronavirus, with a record of 1,188 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the official balance of the Ministry of Health.

The number of confirmed deaths reaches 20,047, placing Brazil as the sixth country with the most deaths by covid-19.

READ MORE: China Threatens “Retaliation” Measures If US Applies Coronavirus Liability Sanctions

The South American giant is also the third in number of affected, with 310,087 cases, behind United States and Russia. However, the number of infections could be up to 15 times higher due to the difficulty of having accurate statistics due to the lack of tests, according to analysts.

CORONAVIRUS CURVE

The pandemic is on the upward curve in Latin America and Brazil, which has the highest number of deaths in the region (57% of the total of 35,000 deaths) and where the balance of deceased doubled in just 11 days (exceeding 10,000 10th May).

READ MORE: Trump insists on “normalization” as coronavirus expands in America

The crisis occurs in a context of strong political confusion, due to disagreements between the majority of the governors, in favor of confinement measures, and the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who criticizes them due to their economic impacts.

The two sides sought a truce this Thursday during a teleconference in which Bolsonaro and São Paulo governor Joao Doria tried to tone down the confrontation.

READ MORE: Researchers detect in Spain a strain of coronavirus that barely affected other countries

“Brazil needs to be united. The existence of a war, as it was said here, confronts all of us to defeat. We are going in peace, President, we are going for Brazil and we are going together,” said Doria, who in previous days came to To say that the country faced both the coronavirus and the “bolsonarovirus” at the same time.

.