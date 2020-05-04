Brazil has registered 7,025 deaths from coronavirus until Sunday, 275 more in the last 24 hours, and exceeded the barrier of 100,000 confirmed cases of the disease, which is growing exponentially in the country, according to the Ministry of Health (03.05. 2020).

Health authorities reported 4,588 new infections in the country in the last day, which put the total number of infected at 101,147. The balance also reflected an increase in the number of recoveries, which this Sunday was 42,991, 2,054 more than yesterday.

However, a worsening of the health crisis is expected, as the peak of the pandemic is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, with the public health systems of some states already collapsed in the face of exponential growth in cases.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic with 2,627 deaths and 31,772 infected by COVID-19, ahead of Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous state in the country , with 17 million inhabitants, which accounts for 1,019 deaths and 11,139 infected. Meanwhile, states like Amazonas, with 548 deaths and 6,683 cases, with just 4 million inhabitants, already have hospital and funeral services completely overwhelmed.

Health Minister Nelson Teich traveled this Sunday to Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, to closely accompany the dramatic situation in the region. Two Brazilian Air Force (FAB) planes arrived on the eve of the day with medical equipment, masks, among other medical supplies.

Teich has already admitted for days that Brazil can register a thousand deaths a day and has ruled out, for the moment, recommending the relaxation of isolation measures, as President Jair Bolsonaro defends.

The far-right leader returned this Sunday to participate in an act in favor of his government, contrary to health recommendations to avoid crowds during the pandemic.

jc (efe, Folha de S.Paulo)