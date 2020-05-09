This Saturday (9) Brazil surpassed the mark of 10 thousand killed by the new coronavirus. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the country has 10,627 deaths. Within 24 hours, the number of confirmed deaths was 730. There are 155,939 confirmed cases of the disease across the country, 10,611 cases registered within 24 hours.

The country is already among the nations with the highest number of deaths from the disease, behind the United States (77,489), the new global epicenter of the covid-19, the United Kingdom (31,662), Italy (30,395), Spain (26,299) and France ( 26,233), European countries that have been punished by the virus. The ranking is based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Brazil had already passed China, ground zero of covid-19, on April 28.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours does not indicate how many people died between one day and the next, but rather the number of deaths that had the confirmed cause of coronavirus in that interval. In other words, this number may contain deaths that occurred previously, but that were only recently diagnosed as resulting from the new coronavirus and registered in the official statistics of the Ministry of Health. Even so, the official number of registrations is growing.

In number of confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins, Brazil is in the eighth position, with 146,894 patients, behind the United States (1,286,833), Spain (222,857), Italy (217,185), United Kingdom (212,629) , Russia (198,675), France (176,202) and Germany (170,643).

Lockdown



Faced with this scenario, experts say that the lockdown is a necessary measure to prevent an even greater explosion of cases in capitals and metropolitan regions. “Several states have the demand for health services at the limit and everything indicates that we will have a strong increase in cases and deaths in the coming weeks. This scenario indicates the need for the authorities to indicate the lockdown, a measure that must be associated with actions support for socially vulnerable populations “, defends epidemiologist Eliseu Alves Waldman, professor at USP’s School of Public Health.

Luciana Costa, deputy director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), goes further on the possibility of lockdown effectiveness. “The lockdown is the only solution at this moment that may have some efficacy to control the epidemic curve that is leading to uncontrolled. The measures of social isolation did not have the population’s adherence as they should. This was a consequence of garbled information and opposite messages sent by mayors and governors and the President of the Republic “, he says.

“We see that the epidemic can expand very quickly in the face of more agglomerations and activities in the area. If nothing is done to stop the new transmissions, Brazil can become the new epicenter of the pandemic, together with the United States”, says the specialist at the Laboratory of Genetics and Immunology of Viral Infections.

The mandatory quarantine measure, in which staying at home is an obligation and not a recommendation, has already been adopted by the government of Pará in the capital, Belém, and in other major cities in the state since Tuesday, the 5th. Maranhão and Ceará have enacted similar measures. In São Paulo, the state where covid-19 first died in the country, on March 17, measures of social distance and the closure of non-essential businesses were extended. In the State of São Paulo, the quarantine runs until May 31. And the City has announced a more restrictive vehicle rotation, which starts on Monday, and wants to take 50% of the cars off the streets. The state recorded the lowest rate of social isolation on Friday for the second time, 46%. The target is 60% and the ideal to prevent the collapse of the health system is 70%. In Greater São Paulo, the occupancy rate in ICU beds is 90%. In the State, it is 70%

Other countries and Brazil



The current moment has become “worrying” in the opinion of the researchers because Brazil has not done its homework. Virologist Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, who works at the Vaccine Technology Center (CT Vacinas), says that Brazil missed the opportunity to observe the evolution of the pandemic in other countries, such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, which began to suffer before the effects of the pandemic. “The reality of other countries, including western ones, could be used as a model to prepare the population. This was not done uniformly throughout Brazil”, says the researcher from the Department of Microbiology at UFMG.

At the beginning of March, Italy, for example, was the country most affected in Europe by covid-19. There, the first death was confirmed on February 21. Almost five weeks later, the country already exceeded 10,000 victims. The country was slow to respond to the emergency and recorded more than 30,000 deaths.

Rafaela Rosa-Ribeiro, a doctor in cellular and structural biology and who currently works with a group of virologists at Ospedale San Raffaele in Milan, says she is watching the same film for the second time. The first was on Italian soil; the second, in Brazil. “It looks like a movie that is repeating itself with a different script. Italy underestimated the disease to some extent, not out of malice, but out of ignorance. We were the first country hit outside of China. Afterwards, the country was praised for its quick measures. On March 11, everything was already closed, except for pharmacies and supermarkets. It took two months of lockdown “, says the Brazilian scientist. “I have a family in Brazil and I am worried. People are failing to understand the severity of the disease. In Italy, scientists have been heard,” he says.

“I understand that Brazil is a very different country from European countries. It is more complicated to take drastic measures because of the number of people, sanitary and economic conditions. But many people who can stay at home and companies that could leave employees in the home office do not are thinking about the disease “, he enumerates.

Low testing



Infectious disease specialist Antonio Bandeira, director of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) and professor at the Faculty of Technology and Sciences Uniftc, recalls that Brazil has not prepared itself in relation to carrying out tests. The expert says that Brazil did 340,000 tests while the number in the United States is two million. Of the eight countries with the highest number of cases, Brazil is the one that tests least. According to the number of tests per 1,000 inhabitants, presented this Friday by the Covid-BR Observatory, the United States recorded an average of 24.4, Spain, 28.9, Italy, 38.3, Germany, 32 , 8. The index in Brazil is only 1.4.

“Molecular tests (PCR) need to be expanded. This is essential. The test allows to capture the number of patients, help in health planning and reduce underreporting. With the test, it is possible to define home isolation so that the infected person does not contaminate other patients “explains.

Due to the lack of tests, Jean Pierre Schatzmann Peron, a leading researcher at the Pasteur / USP Platform, who develops studies focusing on antibodies and immunopathogenesis, calculates that the number of contaminants is three to five times higher in the country. ” can test everyone “, sums it up.

Prevention



Alexandre Cunha, infectious disease specialist at Grupo Sabin and vice president of the Infectious Disease Society of the Federal District, says that the main concern must be with the speed of spread of the disease and not necessarily with the absolute numbers. “In countries where the epidemic was managed without overloading the health system, mortality was as expected. In countries with a reasonable hospital situation, but where the health system collapsed, mortality was several times higher than in countries where the system supported it “, he argues.

“Our great concern is the speed with which these cases and the absorption capacity of the health system. In Brazil, the situation has to be analyzed in each municipality. What is good for one region may not be good for another. Each municipality will peak at different times “, he differentiates.

As the coronavirus spreads easily among people, infectious diseases Sylvia Lemos, a consultant in Biosafety and Infection Control and also a member of SBI, says that individual care with hand hygiene and the use of masks are essential to contain the pandemic. “The habits we are adopting now will be taken for life. It is essential to wash your hands, with soap and water, to do the cleaning when you return from the street with alcohol gel. The ideal is to stay at home. If it is not possible, it is very important to wear masks, keep a distance of one meter at least, and avoid crowds “, he explains.

