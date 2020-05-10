Health authorities in Brazil also recorded 10 thousand 611 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 155 thousand 939

Brazil reached the 10 thousand 627 dead by coronavirus COVID-19, after registering 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

The health authorities also recorded 10 thousand 611 new infections, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 155 thousand 939 in the South American country.

Brazil has thus become the sixth country in the world to exceed 10,000 deaths and with the most deaths, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France, according to data compiled by the American Johns University. Hopkins.

Although the daily number of deaths fell slightly compared to the record reached the day before – of 751 deaths in a single day – it is the second consecutive day that the death toll in just one day is above 700.

According to the Health portfolio bulletin, 61 thousand 685 Brazilians have already recovered from the disease, which represents 39.6 percent of the total reported cases, while other 83 thousand 627 patients are still under medical supervision.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous region in the country, with some 42 million inhabitants, continues to lead the reports, with 3,608 deaths and almost 45,000 infected with the coronavirus.

The second state most affected by the pandemic is Rio de Janeiro, which concentrates 1,653 deaths and some 17,000 confirmed cases.

Faced with the collapse of the hospital system, the Fluminense government inaugurated this Saturday the field hospital installed in the mythical Maracanã stadium, which will have 400 beds for patients infected by the coronavirus.

On a visit to the city of Rio de Janeiro, the Minister of Health, Nelson TeichHe affirmed that the authorities are seeking “integrated action against the disease” and are making progress in “attending to the health needs of the population.”

Already in the north of the country, the Amazonian state of Pará today reached 578 dead and is close to 7,000 cases, making it one of the most delicate situations in the country.

This scenario led the government to decree the absolute confinement of the population in the regional capital, Belem, and nine other municipalities in the region.

Likewise, various Brazilian cities have also announced that they will adopt the so-called “lockdown” starting next week, including the municipalities of Niteroi and Sao Gonçalo, in the Rio metropolitan region, and Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia, in the Impoverished Brazilian Northeast, one of the regions in which the pandemic is most advanced in this country of 210 million inhabitants.

With information from EFE