Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta explained that during the last 24 hours the country registered 1,222 infections and 72 deaths

Notimex –

The Ministry of Health of Brazil reported today that in the country a total of 10 thousand 278 cases of COVID-19, which has caused the death of 431 people, so the case fatality rate is 4.2 percent.

Likewise, Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta explained that during the last 24 hours the country registered 1,222 infections and 72 deaths, an increase of 13 and 20 percent, from the previous day.

San Pablo continues as the state of the country that more cases of COVID-19 and deaths registered, adding a total of four thousand 466 and 260, respectively. Rio de Janeiro follows with 1,246 cases and 58 deaths; The third state with the most cases (730) is Ceará, where 22 people have died.

In addition, he warned that four states of the country (San Pablo, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas) and its Federal District are “leaving a phase of localized transmission to enter an uncontrollable acceleration of the pandemic.”

Through a report, Mandetta warned that the crisis due to COVID-19 It is further aggravated by “the large number of health professionals who have been diagnosed with the virus, in addition to the shortage of trained personnel to handle specialized equipment.”

Likewise, the health minister pointed out that the health system in the country is not prepared to respond to emergencies in the most acute phase of the pandemic, when it will be necessary “to carry out 30,000 to 50 screening tests per day.”

Given the panorama of the country that concentrates the largest number of cases in Latin America, Mandetta called on the Federation Units “who have implemented measures of social distancing must maintain them until we have a sufficient supply of equipment and health personnel” .