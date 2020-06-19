A young woman and child carry food aid packages in a rural area of ​​Manaus as part of the Brazilian government’s plan to help people on low incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic (Alex Pazuello)

Positive cases for the new SARS-COV-2 coronavirus in Brazil they exceeded one million this Friday, according to the count of the Brazilian media consortium that reports statistics on the pandemic in the country after a series of inconsistencies in the official figures.

In total, we already talk about 1,009,699 infections, while deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, they totaled 48,427.

Normally the newsletters from the coronavirus media consortium are published at 20:00 (local time), although in this case it is an extraordinary report made at 14:00, allegedly motivated by overcoming the million cases.

This media consortium is made up of G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, and collects official data from the ministries of Health of the 26 states and the Federal District of Brazil.

The Official bulletin published every day by the Ministry of Health of the Brazilian Federal State has been the center of numerous criticisms in recent weeks, due to the inconsistency of their reports and a perceived underreporting of cases.

Beyond this specific criticism, numerous specialists agree that in any case confirmed infections in Brazil show a lower number than the real one, since the country does not carry out sufficient tests for coronavirus.

“Brazil is brutally testing less than it should. In the best hypothesis, 20 times less than what is considered adequate ”, indicated the professor of the Institute of Biosciences of the University of San Pablo, Daniel Lahr, to the G1 chain.

Friday’s report also shows a decreasing trend in the number of positive cases in the north of the country, although the new coronavirus would be on the rise in the center and west.

In the southeast metropolises, like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which account for most of the cases, there are signs that the number of infections is reaching a plateau.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Abraham Weintraub, the controversial Minister of Education of Brazil, announced that he will leave his post

Brazil registered 1,204 new deaths from coronavirus and the number of infections is already close to a million

Drive-in fever spreads across Brazil to overcome the coronavirus pandemic