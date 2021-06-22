Brazil estimates to receive 20,000 million dollars for its greater privatization

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 22 (.) .- The Brazilian government estimates that it will receive about 100 billion reais (about 20 billion dollars) from the sale of control of Eletrobras, the largest electricity company in Latin America, which would make its privatization authorized Monday by Congress, the largest in the history of the country.

The calculation, released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy, includes what the public coffers will receive through a capitalization of the company without the participation of the State and by the subsequent sale of the shares that remain in this process.

The Brazilian State is currently the owner of 60% of the shares of Eletrobras, the largest electricity generator and transmitter in the country, a percentage that will be reduced to about 45% after the planned capitalization, for which the company will make a public offering of shares. in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange in which the State will abstain from participating.

The special secretary for De-statization and Divestment of the Ministry of Economy, Diego Mac Cord, explained in a press conference that the initial offer of his shares in Eletrobras will yield to the State about 20,000 million reais (about 4,000 million dollars).

He added that the secondary offers that he will be able to make to get rid of the shares with which he will remain will leave another 80,000 million reais (about 16,000 million dollars) in the public coffers.

Such values ​​make the process “the largest privatization so far seen in the country,” he said.

“We intend (to sell the remaining shares). But how and when we will only know when we have the complete model. We cannot conclude everything now and the market does not have the capacity to absorb it either,” he admitted.

PRIVATIZATION WAS APPROVED BY THE CONGRESS AFTER SEVERAL YEARS

The executive decree that allows the privatization of Eletrobras was approved on Monday by the Chamber of Deputies, by 258 votes in favor and 136 against, after the measure received the green light from the Senate last week, and now it only depends on the sanction of the president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The sale of the power company was stalled in Congress since the Michel Temer government (2016-2018) but Bolsonaro wanted to give it a new boost within the framework of his ambitious agenda of privatizations and concessions of public assets.

Despite the sale of control, the process guarantees the Brazilian State a “golden share” of the company, which would give it veto power in strategic decisions of the company.

According to government projections, the first stage of the privatization process, that is, the capitalization of the company, may be completed in February 2022.

According to the government, the privatization will allow the private sector to make the investments required by the company and at the same time reduce the energy bills of consumers by about 7.36%.

Despite these calculations, companies in the sector allege that some of the measures approved by Congress, such as the requirement that the company contract natural gas thermal plants in different regions of the country (which requires the construction of gas pipelines) represent an extraordinary expense of 40,000 million reais (about 8,000 million dollars) that consumers would have to assume.

