RÍO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Brazil is emerging as the possible new red focus of the coronavirus pandemic while President Jair Bolsonaro insists that it is just a “grip” and that there is no need to impose the severe measures that have slowed down the spread of infection in Europe and the United States.

As certain states in the United States and some European countries took steps on Monday to gradually relax their limits on mobility and trade, the intensification of the outbreak in Brazil – the largest country in Latin America with 211 million inhabitants – led hospitals to the limit, so some victims died at home.

“Here we have all the conditions for the pandemic to become much more serious,” said Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.

Brazil officially reported some 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections, but the real figures, as in many other countries, are believed to be much higher given the lack of evidence and that many people without severe symptoms have not sought hospital care.

Some scientists indicated that more than 1 million people in Brazil are probably infected and that the crisis could increase now that the country is entering winter, which can worsen respiratory diseases.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro questioned the seriousness of the coronavirus and said that people need to resume their lives to avoid an economic crisis. However, most state governors in the country adopted restrictions to contain the spread and pressured people to stay home.

The official death toll from the virus exceeded 200,000 globally, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the United States was around 55,000, about the 58,000 American soldiers who died during the Vietnam War. In Italy, Great Britain, Spain and France there were more than 20,000 deaths per country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, and emphatically warned that confinement in his country not be relaxed too soon. “I refuse to waste all the efforts and sacrifices of the British people and risk a second big outbreak and a huge loss of life.”

Biller and De Sousa reported from Rio de Janeiro and Geller from New York. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.